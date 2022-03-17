Aromatherapy Associates

Deep Relax Bath And Shower Oil

Enjoy a relaxed and blissful experience with Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, an award-winning bathing oil formulated with a unique blend of aromatic essential oils that soothe the body and mind. It can work wonders after a stressful day. Indulging the body with Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil can help soothe tired muscles while calming down wound up nerves and senses. It contains plant extracts and essential oils that lull and comfort, ensuring sound sleep. The presence of vetiver gives the overworked immune system a boost to function optimally. The winner of ten beauty awards in the UK, Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil can help with insomnia, shock, panic attacks and emotional trauma. Key Benefits Chamomile and vetiver calm frayed nerves and senses Restores emotional balance Soothes overactive mind Stimulates a tired immune system to better defend the body Ideal for insomnia and panic attacks SKU# UK137321578