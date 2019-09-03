Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Torrid

Deep Purple Crepe & Lace Yoke Shift Dress

$74.90$52.43
At Torrid
A lace yoke give an illusion neckline element to this sophisticated shift dress, and short fluted sleeves add a darling touch.
Featured in 1 story
10 Dresses To Wear To Your Next Semi-Formal Event
by Eliza Huber