nugg

Deep Cleansing Face Mask - Cucumber Extract & Jojoba Oil - 5 Ct

$17.98
At Target
This set includes 5 of nügg’s high performance, single-use Deep Cleansing face masks for a clean, shine-free look and a soft skin feel in just 5 to 15 minutes.
Featured in 1 story
Makeup Artists Answer Reddit's Beauty Questions
by Erika Stalder