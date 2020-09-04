Deebot

Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

$299.99 $169.99

Ready for any mess: Equipped with two side brushes and a main brush, DEEBOT will sweep, lift, and vacuum to clean an entire floor (Auto mode), a small area (Spot mode), or the edge of your floor (Edge mode) Voice & app controls: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands. Ecovacs Smart App comes w/ 5+ advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc Max mode power: Increase suction power by upto 2X for particularly troublesome messes Upto 110 minute run time: A longer battery life for even more cleaning Auto-return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean Standard: 1-year warranty. Comes w/ (1) charging dock, (4) dual-length side brushes, (2) high efficiency air filter, (1) remote control w/ battery), (1) cleaning tool, customer Support