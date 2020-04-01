Deco Brothers

Decobros Over Cabinet Door Organizer Holder, Silver

$13.97

Buy Now Review It

Great for holding bath and kitchen supplies Durable silver coated metal frame Clear plastic bracket protects cabinet against scratches with invisible appearance Dimension:11.5'' W x 5.75'' D x 7.5'' H. Plastic Hook Thickness: 0.12'' (3mm) DecoBros over cabinet door organizer maximizes your cabinet capacity instantly. It is great for holding kitchen and bath supplies like cleaning products, food wrap and so on. Our simple and practical design makes installation easy without any mounting hardware. The bracket hook is made by clear PVC to protect your lovely cabinet with neat appearance and non-absorbent foam protect your cabinet against scratches.