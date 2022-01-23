PlayStation

DEATHLOOP is a new IP for a new generation, launching on console exclusively for PlayStation 5 and on PC. The game will leverage the console's graphics to bring Arkane's unique artistic vision to life like never before and will take advantage of new cutting-edge features, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, to make each encounter feel unique and impactful. DEATHLOOP is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities, and do whatever it takes to break the loop. Players can also choose to take control of Julianna, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle, turning DEATHLOOP into a deadly game of hunter-vs-hunted.