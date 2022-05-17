Byredo

De Los Santos Eau De Parfum 50ml

£127.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Translating scent into a new ritual of remembrance, BYREDO's De Los Santos Eau de Parfum is a medium intensity, aromatic fragrance that was created as an ode to Día de los Muertos and All Saints’ Day: celebrations that honour those who have passed. Housed in the brand's instantly recognisable (and incredibly lust-have) chic and simple – yet quintessentially luxe – monochrome bottles, this scent is sure to become a firm favourite in any respectable fragrance-ophile's collection and a regular guest on their Instagram grid too. Concocted in the spirit of celebrating life, the fragrance plays with top notes of clary sage and mirabelle that dance over heart notes of orris and ciste oil before sinking into a cloud of aromatic musks, ambroxan and palo santo.