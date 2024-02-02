Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Kate Spade
Dazzling Dragon Studs
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade
More from Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Dazzling Dragon Studs
BUY
$68.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Double Up Patent Leather Crossbody
BUY
£295.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Pitter Patter Heart Convertible Coin Purse
BUY
$128.00
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Madison Mini Camera Bag
BUY
$95.00
$279.00
Kate Spade Outlet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted