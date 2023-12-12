Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Intimately
Day Off Fleece Romper
£118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
U2SKIIN
Hooded Robe
BUY
$25.99
$39.99
Amazon
Subset
Organic Cotton Essential Robe
BUY
$95.00
$168.00
Subset
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
BUY
$79.20
$99.00
Brooklinen
Cuyana
Washable Charmeuse Sleep Jumpsuit
BUY
$158.00
Cuyana
More from Intimately
Intimately
Day Off Fleece Romper
BUY
£118.00
Free People
Intimately
Suddenly Fine Maxi Slip
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Intimately
Cut It Out Seamless Long Sleeve
BUY
$58.00
Free People
Intimately
Day Off Fleece Romper
BUY
$128.00
Free People
More from Sleepwear
U2SKIIN
Hooded Robe
BUY
$25.99
$39.99
Amazon
Subset
Organic Cotton Essential Robe
BUY
$95.00
$168.00
Subset
Brooklinen
Super-plush Robe
BUY
$79.20
$99.00
Brooklinen
Cuyana
Washable Charmeuse Sleep Jumpsuit
BUY
$158.00
Cuyana
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted