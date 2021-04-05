Brown Girl Jane

Tincture Use Brown Girl Jane tincture products are fast-acting and easy to take. Tinctures are a simple introduction to the world of CBD — you simply select and take by mouth as desired. As with all of our high-quality products, we extract any trace amounts of THC from our tinctures before we sell them to you. This means you can enjoy all of the benefits of CBD without worrying about feeling a THC-induced high as a side effect. Our third-party lab tests ensure that there is no detectable level of THC in our tinctures. Because we use broad spectrum hemp oil, you also get the benefits of the naturally occurring components of the hemp plant working together with the CBD. This is what’s known as the entourage effect. When you take CBD from BROWN GIRL jane, you are truly receiving all of the benefits the hemp plant has to offer. Servings 30 servings per bottle. Product Life 18-month shelf stable. Benefits Manufactured in USA. Premium grade. Broad spectrum. Ingredients BALANCE: MCT Oil from 100% Coconut, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Orange Essential Oil. REST: MCT Oil from 100% Coconut, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Peppermint Essential Oil. Benefits Broad spectrum formula helps promote a calm sense of well-being* CBD derived from select hemp cultivated in the USA. Premium grade. Broad spectrum. Lab-tested to ensure purity and potency. Sugar free, Gluten free, Alcohol free, Coloring free, and Additive Free Servings BALANCE Contains 750mg CBD per bottle; approximately 25mg CBD per full dropper. 30 servings per bottle. REST Contains 1500mg CBD per bottle; approximately 50mg CBD per full dropper. 30 servings per bottle.