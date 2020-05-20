Olly

Dawa Black Lace Bra

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mamoq

Description Dawa is the iconic lace triangle: the one that sublimates our breasts without overdoing it, through a subtle interplay of geometric patterns and transparency. Deep black, lace made of recycled fibre and without reinforcement. And as always, the dyes are free of harmful products. Features: Triangle shape without underwire and adjustable straps Adjustable stapling in three positions on the back Dyes without harmful products certified Oeko-Tex 100 Imagined in Paris, made in Hungary Made From: Lace made of 96.5% recycled fibre Lace composition: 92% polyamide, 8% elastane German elastic (composition: 90% polyamide, 10% elastane) Size & Fit: XS - 80 A, 85 A S - 80 B, 85 B, 90 A, 90 B M - 85 C, 85 D, 90C, 90C, 95 B L - 90 D, 95 C, 95 D, 95 D, 100 C XL - 95 D, 100D, 105 D Care: Wash at 30 ° maximum by machine or better... by hand! Dry in the open air Wash in a wash net to avoid hanging tulle and lace Use an ecological or homemade detergent