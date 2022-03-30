Minima Esenciales

A cornerstone of the modern woman's capsule wardrobe, the soft and smooth Davis Leather Pants from Sydney-born label Minima Esenciales introduce timeless texture into your year-round edit Length: Inside Leg: 70cm, Rise: 31cm, Leg Opening: 44cm (size AU 8). Our model is 176.5cm (5’9.5”) tall with a 73.7cm (29”) bust, a 58.4cm (23”) waist and 83.8cm (33”) hips. - Pure lamb leather; lined; minimal stretch; heavyweight - Zip fly closure - Belt-looped waist; high-rise - Twin hip and rear pockets