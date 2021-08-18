Davines

Love Shampoo Bar

$25.00

Product Description The LOVE Shampoo Bar smooths and adds shine to coarse or frizzy hair. The new solid formula gently cleanses and softens with a rich foam for 30 to 40 washes and features olive extract, a Slow Food Presidium ingredient. A low impact product, packaged in 100% recyclable FSC paper and carbon neutral from source to you. Brand Story Davines is an international beauty dedicated to a balance of beauty and sustainability. All products are care-crafted in Parma, Italy using the highest-quality natural ingredients and scientific rigor.