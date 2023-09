J.Crew

Daphne Topcoat In Italian Boiled Wool

$298.00 $239.50

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

We kept the same clean lines and polished details, and added a slightly longer length. Plus, it's crafted in boiled wool from Italy's Carmignano mill, known the world over for its exceptional fabrics. 100% wool. Notch lapel. Button closure. Welt pockets. Unlined. Dry clean. Made in China. Select stores. Item BT996.