Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Jakke
Dani Dress
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jakke
Need a few alternatives?
Stella McCartney
Satin Maxi Dress
BUY
$825.00
$1650.00
Net-A-Porter
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
BUY
$53.04
$78.00
Skims
SLA The Label
Black Gigi Diamanté Midi Dress
BUY
$155.00
SLA the Label
Khanum's
Kafsoun Dress
BUY
$319.00
Khanum's
More from Jakke
Jakke
Katie Faux-fur Colourblock Midi Coat
BUY
£289.00
Anthropologie
Jakke
Dani Dress
BUY
£180.00
Jakke
Jakke
Bailey Coat
BUY
$373.00
Jakke
Jakke
Bailey Coat
BUY
£279.00
Jakke
More from Dresses
Silk Laundry
Reggie Dress
BUY
$894.00
Silk Laundry
Silk Laundry
Jersey Sleeveless Dress
BUY
$901.00
Silk Laundry
Silk Laundry
Halter Dress
BUY
$588.00
Silk Laundry
BONDI BORN
Leiden Tunic
BUY
$475.00
Bondi Born
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted