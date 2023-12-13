Stand Studio

Dani Checkerboard Plaid Faux Fur Jacket

$695.00 $417.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

The MECCA view: Satisfyingly smooth, ultra-precise, and super blendable yet totally smudge-proof (you read that right) eyeliners, it’s your turn to get creative with our high-performance Zoom Liners. These twist-up liners have the kind of colour payoff that stops you in your tracks, glide across the lid like a dream, and do not budge. With a line-up of 12 popping shades—three metallic and nine semi-matte—these vegan and cruelty-free creamy, coloured eyeliners are designed to serve all your eyeliner needs: from opaque black and chocolatey brown to soft lilac and canary yellow, they’ll add detail and dimension to your lash line, waterline (like a buttery kohl liner), and even into your crease and wing. Metallic shades: Wine, Gold and Chocolate. Matte shades: Black, Espresso, Baby Blue, Khaki, Lavender, Lilac, Buttermilk, Canary and Denim. 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Pair it with: MECCA MAX Zoom Shadow Stick MECCA MAX Wink Ink Super Mascara MECCA MAX Brow Guru Clear Control Gel