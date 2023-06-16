Scrub Daddy

Damp Duster

$3.99

Dust Remover - Simply wipe away dust and debris with the rippled sponge holding dust to it when you wipe, rather than letting the dust fly away in the breeze. You can use it anywhere in the home – from your windows to your fences Quick as a Flash - The Damp Duster collects and traps dust in one quick wipe! Under running water it rinses clean so you can use it time and time again. Dampen with water before each use to soften foam Allergy Sufferers - Affordable, reusable and conveniently sized, the Damp Duster removes all dust, pollen, pet hair, and more Multiple Surfaces - Perfect for use on blinds, vents, baseboard, railings, mirrors and more Durable - You can wash the sponge after every use and use it time and time again, simply re-moisten before each use to soften the foam. Requires no, or minimal, chemicals for a quality clean The Damp Duster collects and traps dust in one quick wipe! Under running water it rinses clean so you can use it time and time again. Perfect for blinds, vents, baseboard, railings, mirrors and more! Product arrives pre-moistened in packaging. Dampen with water before each use to soften foam.