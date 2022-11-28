Dame

Dame Aer – Periwinkle

€107.30

At Cult Beauty

On a mission to lessen the 'orgasm chasm' and put female sexual pleasure right where it belongs - in the open - Dame Products' co-founders, Alex Fine and Janet Lieberman, are liberating sex toys from the seamy scene; harnessing customer insights to bring you cute, mind-blowing sex tech that ticks women's boxes (and then some). By women for women, the brand is consistently pushing the boundaries - breaking taboos and encouraging open discussion to help the creation of dame-changing products that guarantee gratification.