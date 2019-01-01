Dagne Dover

Dakota Backpack

Balance life’s work and leisure moments with Dakota, a versatile backpack designed to keep you rooted while on the go. Quick-drying neoprene is perfect for short excursions like bike rides, a day on the slopes or a hike through nature, and intuitively placed side pockets mean you can grab essentials without having to remove your bag. Dakota has a dedicated spot for every necessity—gym sneakers, wallet, phone, lip balm, keys—and an interior sleeve locks in your laptop as you commute from a morning workout to a lunch meeting. What’s more, the equal distribution of weight frees you to make smart moves anywhere you roam.