For Love & Lemons

Daisy Eyelet Bodysuit

$139.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At For Love & Lemons

NASHE's fan-favorite western silhouette is back. Our ankle boot take on the cowboy trend, NASHE lends statement-making style to all your spring looks, from distressed denim to feminine maxi dresses and beyond. Nubuck + Pearl Upper Rubber Outsole Textile Lining Synthetic Sock 9" Shaft Height 11" Leg Circumference 2.5" Heel Height Imported