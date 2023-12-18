Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Flaire & Co.
Dainty Zodiac Gold Necklace
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Flaire & Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Sallyrose
Beauty And The Beast Sterling Silver Rose Necklace
BUY
$44.39
$73.99
Sallyrose
Astrid & Miyu
Twilight Star Pendant Necklace In Silver
BUY
£70.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
Bold Halo Pendant Necklace In Silver
BUY
£85.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
December Birthstone Necklace
BUY
£295.00
Astrid & Miyu
More from Flaire & Co.
Flaire & Co.
Water Safe Adjustable Pearl Ring
BUY
$14.00
Flaire & Co.
Flaire & Co.
Adjustable Pearl Ring
BUY
$14.00
Flaire & Co.
More from Necklaces
Sallyrose
Beauty And The Beast Sterling Silver Rose Necklace
BUY
$44.39
$73.99
Sallyrose
Flaire & Co.
Dainty Zodiac Gold Necklace
BUY
$22.00
Flaire & Co.
Astrid & Miyu
Twilight Star Pendant Necklace In Silver
BUY
£70.00
Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu
E Initial Pavé Pendant Necklace
BUY
£90.00
Astrid & Miyu
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted