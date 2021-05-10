Daily Practice by Anthropologie

Lounge Shorts

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 61821385; Color Code: 046 About Daily Practice by Anthropologie For weekends and workouts, lounging and living, Daily Practice by Anthropologie ensures that ease is always on the agenda. From activewear and fitness essentials to versatile apparel and loungewear, this exclusive collection is designed to do it all - or nothing at all - however your day plays out. Cotton, polyester Drawstring waist Side slant pockets Pull-on styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard: 12.75" rise 2.75" inseam 12.5" leg opening Petites: 12.5" rise 2.75" inseam 12.5" leg opening Plus: 13.5" rise 3.5" inseam 16.25" leg opening