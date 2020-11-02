Incredible Journals

Daily Positivity Journal For Happiness, Wellness, Mindfulness & Self Care

$22.95

Buy Now Review It

✅ THE BEST JOURNAL EVER: This inspirational journal offers much more than typical blank notebooks! ✅ HABIT TRACKER & DAILY QUOTES: For a productivity journal, motivational journal & goal journal! ✅ SELF CARE: A spiritual journal, mindfulness journal, mental health journal & personal journal! ✅ HARDCOVER NOTEBOOK: The black hardback cover is sleek, can lay flat & has a nice pocket! ✅ THE PERFECT GIFT: Includes a premium white gift box making it perfect for gifting! SELF IMPROVEMENT AND HAPPINESS JOURNAL We all have daily habits & many of them are negatively impacting our health and happiness. The Best Journal Ever from Incredible Journals was personally and thoughtfully created to help you make small life-changing habits that positively impact your overall mental health. Use this daily interactive journal to change your habits and change your life! 222 PAGES Our notebook operates on a simple system that gets big results. Each one has 4 unique sections with prompts for self care and personal development. Use the self-assessment pages to examine different areas of your life now and in the future to see how far you’ve come. A 30-day reflection section allows you to reflect on what you’ve learned and how you can improve, while an 6-month minimum (much longer than most!) undated habit tracker has you list positive daily habits so you can hold yourself accountable for accomplishing them. Lastly, daily pages are offered for journaling and sleep tracking and include inspirational quotes as well as areas for today’s affirmation and reason for gratitude. QUALITY PAPER All of our A5 size journals contain thick 100gsm paper that doesn’t allow ink to bleed through and make a mess. White paper and black ink allow for easy reading, and all writing prompts are organized with easy-to-understand instructions. HARD COVER The Best Journal Ever looks just as good on the outside. The black PU leather cover looks super sleek and is extra durable to withstand wear and tear so you can take it along on your travels. Our notebook