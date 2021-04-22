On The Go Jo

Daily Grind: Brazil

Daily Grind True to its name, this Brazilian single origin is the cup of Jo you need to take on the day. With notes of toasted pecan and decadent caramel, this smooth brew creates a creamy sensation to please all those who try it. Subtle hints of dark cocoa create a balanced coffee for every moment. This Brazilian blend is sure to offer you a boost at any point in your day. Origin Brazil Acidity Low in acidity Taste Dark Cocoa, Caramel, Peanut Butter Mouthfeel Lingering, Smooth Aroma Buttery, Caramel and Nutty Roast Medium Grind Type Whole beans Need ground coffee instead? Please join the coffee club and subscribe. Members receive exclusive discounts, option for ground coffee, and more! About the Farmer As a young girl, Arabela Pereira Lima used to accompany her mother to the coffee farm. With her mother’s encouragement she later attended the college of agronomy, turning her interest into a passion that has spurred her career. She describes the coffee industry as dynamic, constantly offering her new challenges to conquer with new knowledge and ideas. Arabela’s Empower blend came from Olam’s Café Delas Program, which was created to help women farmers access the resources, knowledge, and voice they need to grow their operations to their fullest potential. A portion of profits from every Café Delas sale is allocated to investment in organizations that promote gender equality and empower women in the field.