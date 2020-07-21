Pholk Beauty

Balancing face wash for normal, oily, acne prone, combo skin Your skin will feel clean, restored and healthy without irritation. Show oily, combination, and blemished skin some much needed kindness. Key ingredients Kalahari Watermelon Seed Oil Dissolves acne-causing sebum and dirt from pores. Somali White Frankincense Restores balance to irritated or inflamed areas. Directions: Massage onto damp skin. Rinse with warm water. Full Ingredients: saponified organic coconut, olive, and jojoba oils, vegetable glycerin, guar gum, pine oil, organic aloe vera, natural rosemary extract, hempseed seed oil, frankincense, sandalwood, palmarosa essential oils