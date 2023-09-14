Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
ASOS DESIGN
Dad Jeans With Rips
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
AG
Ex-boyfriend Ripped Jeans
BUY
$235.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Rigid Slouch Jean
BUY
$55.00
$110.00
Everlane
Madewell
The Slouchy Boyjean
BUY
$123.99
$138.00
Madewell
G-Star
Arc 3d Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$170.00
G-Star
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Dad Jeans With Rips
BUY
$49.99
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Cami Embellished Maxi Dress With A Belt In Gold
BUY
$54.00
$135.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$64.99
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Preppy Mary Jane Platforms In Green Croc
BUY
$54.99
ASOS
More from Jeans
AG
Ex-boyfriend Ripped Jeans
BUY
$235.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Rigid Slouch Jean
BUY
$55.00
$110.00
Everlane
Madewell
The Slouchy Boyjean
BUY
$123.99
$138.00
Madewell
G-Star
Arc 3d Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$170.00
G-Star
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted