Neato

D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

$699.99 $499.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights The Neato D9 has 200 minutes of runtime and can cover up to 1,600 square feet on a single charge, but if your robot needs more time, it it can also auto-recharge and resume to finish the job. Neato works smarter so your floors get cleaned faster. Neato's D-shape design reaches dirt where round robots can't—in corners and along walls with its LaserSmart LIDAR technology, the same technology used in self-driving vehicles, to map and navigate your home with precision, leaving your carpets with those satisfying straight vacuum lines. Customize your floor plan with Zones that define areas to clean more frequently—or No-Go Zones to identify areas to avoid (like a child's play area or pet food bowls) Clean with a Helix Multi-Surface Brush that’s up to 70% bigger than those round robots and 50% quieter on hard surfaces. It’s effective on any surface—hardwood, carpet or tile—so it’s great for any home. Neato’s industry-leading dirt bin, at 0.7 liters, means less frequent emptying. Go beyond Eco and use Turbo mode for a deeper clean—Neato D9 offers 40% greater dirt pickup than D3 & D5 (tested in internal labs). The easy-to-clean Ultra-Performance filter traps up to 99.5% of allergens and fine dust particles. The pleated design allows for greater filtering surface area without sacrificing vacuum suction For some extra power to finish a long cleaning run, your robot has auto-charge and resume, it charges and then goes back to cleaning right from where it left off. Neato works smarter so your floors get cleaned faster. Control your robot through the MyNeato app. Clean on demand or on a schedule with Routines and easily create no-go-zones or zones for extra cleaning. Product software features may be added and/or subject to change in the course of continuous product improvement. Certain features shown may not be available at time of purchase and will be delivered directly to your app and/or robot when available