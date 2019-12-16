Revision Skincare

D.e.j. Eye Cream

$97.00

Product Description Revision Skincare D·E·J Eye Cream is a powerful moisturizing treatment that helps to intensely nourish the skin around the eye, minimizing signs of aging. Made with peptides, goji fruit extract and vitamin C, this soothing cream works to improve the appearance of fine lines, repair photodamage and boost collagen and elasticity for a firmer, more energized appearance. Powerful antioxidants help to strengthen skin and protect it against future damage and premature signs of aging. Unlike many eye creams, D·E·J Eye Cream may be applied to both the upper and lower lids to address sagging and help you achieve optimal results. :How to Use -Pump a pearl-sized amount and apply along the orbital bone. This includes under the eye, to the cheek bone at the outer corner and underneath the brow. Avoid direct eye contact. Use twice daily. Brand Story For more than 30 years, Revision Skincare has provided dermatologists, plastic surgeons and estheticians with clinically-proven, highly advanced offerings for skin health and longevity. Made in the U.S.A.