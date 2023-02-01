United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
$148.00
At Reformation
Smart ass jeans. This is a high rise, rigid jean with a cropped straight leg and a finished hem. The Cynthia Crop High Relaxed is fitted throughout the hip and butt with a relaxed fitting leg. If you are looking for a more comfortable fit, we recommend sizing up! Thighs and hip area will give slightly, but waist will not stretch out. This style runs a 1/2 size small.