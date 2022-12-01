Charles & Keith

Cylindrical Heel Thigh-high Boots

$115.00 $92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

This item is part of our Online Exclusive selection, which consists of unique colourways and designs that are only available for purchase at CHARLESKEITH.COM. When it comes to winter footwear, versatility is key. This pair of chic black boots can be matched with any outfit effortlessly while offering you comfort and warmth through the day. They also come with sturdy 6.5cm block heels that make them commuter-friendly — perfect for all-day walking. So whether you’re headed to work, a dreamy winter vacation or an glamorous party, these boots will your fool-proof go-to choice.