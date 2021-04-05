Dyson

About This Item Details "The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum has a 40% bigger bin than our previous Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum for the big cleans. The torque drive cleaner head removes 25% more dust from carpets than our previous Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum. The soft roller cleaner head removes fine dust and large debris from hard floors. Has three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. - Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power. Powerful suction to clean anywhere. Up to 35 minutes with motorized cleaner head.* - Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 - 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin. - The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home. - Whole machine filtration. The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.* - Designed to absorb vibrations and dampen sound, to keep sound levels down. - The motor, bin and cyclone are aligned, so air is drawn into the cyclones in a straight line – creating 20% more suction power than the Dyson V8™ vacuum cleaner. - Changes to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. - The 'point and shoot' mechanism hygienically ejects dust and debris deep into your bin, in one action – so there's no need to touch the dirt. - All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. - All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections, that do not affect functionality. Ships in non-retail box. - 6-month manufacturer warranty. - Tools included: Combination tool, Crevice tool, Mini Motorhead, Soft Dusting Brush, Soft Dusting Brush - Approx. 10" x 9.8" x 49.8" - Imported Note: *In boost mode. All other modes achieve at least 99.97% filtration. *Actual runtime will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used." Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean