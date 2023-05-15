Dyson

Cyclone V10 Absolute+

$1299.00 $749.00

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10TM Powerful suction to remove hidden dust and dirt. Constant, powerful fade-free suction to clean anywhere. Fade-free power. The seven-cell, nickel-cobalt-aluminium battery has the fade-free power to clean here, there and everywhere around your home. 14 cyclones. 14 cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000G to fling microscopic particles – such as pollen and bacteria – into the bin. Quickly transforms to a handheld Changes to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. 'Point and shoot' hygienic bin emptying. The 'point and shoot' mechanism hygienically ejects dust and debris deep into your bin, in one action – so there's no need to touch the dirt. Drop-in docking. The Dyson Cyclone V10™ vacuum drops into the wall-mounted dock, to recharge and to tidily store the tools, ready to grab and go. Three power modes The right power when you need it. Three modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. Up to 60 minutes of fade-free suction2 Powerful suction to clean anywhere. Whole-system filtration The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air.4 Acoustically engineered. Designed to absorb vibrations and dampen sound, to keep sound levels down. In-line configuration. The motor, bin and cyclone are aligned, so air is drawn into the cyclones in a straight line – creating more suction power than the Dyson V8™ vacuum cleaner.1