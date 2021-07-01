Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Zara
Cut Out Poplin Dress
$45.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Dress with wrapped V-neckline and short sleeves. Back opening and tie detail. Side hidden in-seam zip closure.
More from Zara
Zara
Cut Out Poplin Dress
BUY
$45.90
Zara
Zara
Robe Côtelée En Contraste
BUY
€12.99
€19.95
Zara
Zara
Top Court
BUY
€9.99
€15.95
Zara
Zara
Robe Mi-longue Ajourée
BUY
€29.99
€39.95
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted