Intimately

Cut It Out Seamless Long Sleeve

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

We love a wedge, but not all wedges are created the same. This silhouette has a steeper, sexy pitch that gives the most flattering effect to legs. It's the perfect height to give you a little lift while also being comfortable enough for daytime wear, and the neutral denim means you'll want to wear these all year long.