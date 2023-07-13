EphesusTX

Customized Birth Month Flower Journal | Personalized Birth Flower Gift | Gift for Mother's Day | Gift for Her | Birth Flower Journal DETAILS 112 lined pages Black Satin Ribbon Bookmark Size: 5 1/4" x 8 1/4" x 3/4" Material: Leatherette Color Options: Rose (engraves black), Grey (engraves black). Great gift for the traveler, writer, engaged couple, or as a treasured wedding gift! Leatherette vegan journal cover is laser engraved, no vinyl stickers... Engraving will not wear off, extremely stain resistant to finger oils and regular wear & tear...! Our Personalized Leather Journal offers the look and feel of genuine leather at a fraction of the price. This richly textured, synthetic material resists water spots, cleans easily, and is durable enough for the rigors of daily use. The high quality workmanship of each leatherette piece is sure to impress every recipient with its elegant individuality. Our Personalized Leather Journal is custom engraved with a laser. Anything can be engraved on the card holder. You can choose from the design options, or you can send us your own design through Etsy message. The engraving color is the same color as shown in the pictures. -SHIPPING All shipping will be via UPS when available. USPS and Canada post will be used for all addresses to a PO box. Tracking notification will be sent when your order ships. Most products will ship in approx. 1-2 business days from date of purchase. Shipping times will vary but on average it takes 1-2 business days for items shipped with-in North America. If you are in a rush please let me know we will try and speed up the process. All of our items are custom made which take time to create but we will do our best. If express shipping is required there will be additional fees which will be disclosed at time of order.