PentUpCookieCompany

Custom Cookies

$63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

We're leaving ETSY. Find us on www.pentupcookiecompany.com. Don't worry, we'll still make what you're asking for and these designs are available!This listing is for twelve (12) shortbread cookies made to order. Just the round cookies, no icing. Basic but brilliant. Want something else? We make custom orders and ship to wherever in the United States! Tag us on instagram: @pentupcookiecompany If you do not specify a date for your cookies we will ship your cookies within the prep and postage window. Hopefully you get them on time!Please please please consider that we are on the west coast. To Georgia, 3 days. To Texas, 2 days. To Oregon, 2 days for some odd reason. Not sure, just ask!! Please contact me before placing an order to be sure I am available. I bake and decorate each cookie myself and I need to be sure I have time to make you the most delicious and beautiful cookies possible. When you contact me, include the date of your event, quantity of cookies needed, and zip code. It is best to place orders at least 2-3 weeks in advance. I may be available for rush orders, feel free to ask. A great deal of care is taken when packing and shipping your cookies. We spend a lot of time creating them, and the last thing we want is for them to break! Each cookie will be placed in a clear cellophane bag and either sealed or tied with a coordinating ribbon. Message us and we will set up a custom listing just for you. Once the cookies leave our kitchen, we cannot be responsible for how the box is treated. All sales are final and we are not responsible for breakage. These cookies are produced in a kitchen containing known food allergens such as (but not limited to): wheat, eggs, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts. However all cookie baking trays utensils, mixers etc are only used for cookie making no cross contamination.