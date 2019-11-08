Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Converse All Star
Custom Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops
$75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Converse
Custom Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops
Need a few alternatives?
Converse
Renew Denim Chuck 70 High Top
£80.00
from
Converse
BUY
Converse
All Star Hi Trainers Black Canvas
£52.99
from
Office
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High-top Trainers
£69.98
from
Zalando
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color High Top
£55.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Converse All Star
promoted
Converse All Star
High Top Black Sneakers
$66.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Converse All Star
Ox White Leather Trainer
$69.99
from
Finish Line
BUY
Converse All Star
High-top Sneaker - Dozar Camo
$65.00
$26.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Converse All Star
Chuck Tailor Core Hi
$55.00
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Sneakers
Brooks
Ghost 12
$130.00
from
Brooks Running
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Buckle Slip-on Trainers
£49.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Adidas
Wm Ultraboost 19
$179.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Allbirds
Women's Wool Loungers
C$135.00
from
Allbirds
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted