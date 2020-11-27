Cuisinart

Custom 14-cup Food Processor

Prepping crowd-sized batches has never been simpler—this 14-cup food processor, shining bright in a sleek stainless steel finish, has an extra-roomy bowl that can cut, dice, chop, or grind just about anything that comes its way. Throw whole fruits and veg in, shred a hunk of cheese, whip up your favorite bread dough or pie crust...it’s game for it all. (You can thank the 720-watt motor for that.) This workhorse is fully clad, too: It’s coming with a blade for chopping and mixing, a pair of slicing and shredding discs, a spatula, and a recipe book to get things started.