Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Savage x Fenty

Curvy Mesh Embroidered Heart Bralette

$38.00
At ASOS
Bra by SAVAGE X FENTY It's already got your attention . Non-padded cups. Stretch underband . Applique hearts. Adjustable straps. Hook-and-eye closure.
Featured in 1 story
15 Sheer Lingerie Sets That Are Perfect For V-Day
by Ray Lowe