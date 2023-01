New Look

Curves Bright Pink Bouclé Utility Blazer

£44.99 £18.00

Buy Now Review It

At New Look

Curves. Equal parts on-trend and timeless, this pink bouclé blazer is perfect for office days and beyond. The utility buttons give it that added detail that makes this piece extra-special. - Revere collared neckline - Long sleeves - Utility button front - Bouclé fabric - Regular fit - Model is 5'9"/175cm and wears UK 18/EU 46/US 14