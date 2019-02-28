Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
ASOS CURVE
Curve Recycled Contrast Mono Stripe Swimsuit
$35.00
$19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Swimsuit by ASOS DESIGN Just add water. Striped design. Scoop neck. Non-padded design. Low scoop back. Brief-cut leg.
Featured in 1 story
We Can't Get Enough Of Low-Back Swimsuits
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Colorblock One-piece Lap Swim Suit
$99.95
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
The Ones Who
Luna One-piece
$124.00
from
The Ones Who
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
High Leg One-piece Suit
$59.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
DETAILS
Araks
Emeline One-piece Swimsuit
$350.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
More from ASOS CURVE
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Ditsy Print Textured Mini V Neck Swing Dress
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Tailored Cropped Picnic Trousers
£32.00
£12.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Midi Textured Column Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted