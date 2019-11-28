Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Wednesday's Girl
Curve Midi Dress With Tie Sleeves
$38.00
$26.60
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
For your daytime thing Abstract print Round neck Tie cuffs Regular fit Just select your usual size Exclusive to ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$171.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
J.Crew
Tiered Long-sleeve Midi Dress
$148.00
$42.39
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Button-front A-line Midi Dress
$138.00
$69.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Free People
Jessie Midi Dress
$128.00
$76.80
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Wednesday’s Girl
Wednesday's Girl
Curve Midi Dress With Tie Sleeves
$38.00
$26.60
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Need Supply Co.
Smocked Silk Maxi Dress
$395.00
$189.60
from
Ganni
BUY
Love Stitch
Gauze Maxi Dress
$29.97
$10.49
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Staud
Sofia Long Balloon Sleeve Midi Dress
$285.00
$171.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eloquii
Asymmetrical Turtleneck Dress With Slit
$109.95
$64.97
from
Eloquii
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted