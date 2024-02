Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean

$110.00 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie & Fitch

Sleek and chic! Our Britton Tank Midi Dress features a smocked bodice fabric and slit up the side. Wear with black booties for a simple yet stylish ensemble. Off-white is always in season, so prepare for plenty of wear! Model is 5'9" and wearing a size small Imported Style: S2340-W437-NAT