Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Yours Clothing
Curve Bright Orange Wide Leg Trousers
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Yours Clothing
Need a few alternatives?
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Slim Leg Pants
BUY
$190.40
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&f Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Pant
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Whistles
Rita Luxe Elasticated Trouser
BUY
$108.50
$259.00
Whistles
More from Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Limited Collection Curve Orange Sleeveless Blazer
BUY
$45.00
Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Curve Red Bow Back Peplum Top
BUY
£32.00
Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Curve Green Boucle Coat
BUY
£69.99
Yours Clothing
Yours Clothing
Curve Turquoise Blue Leopard Print Bikini Crop Top
BUY
£21.99
Yours Clothing
More from Pants
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Slim Leg Pants
BUY
$190.40
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love A&f Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Pant
BUY
$85.00
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece
BUY
$298.00
Reformation
Whistles
Rita Luxe Elasticated Trouser
BUY
$108.50
$259.00
Whistles
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted