ASOS DESIGN Curve

Curve Boxy Sweater With Crew Neck

$29.00 $24.65

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

SIZE & FIT Model is wearing: UK 18/ EU 46/ US 14 Model's height: 166cm/5'5.5" LOOK AFTER ME Machine wash according to instructions on care labels ABOUT ME Soft, stretchy knit Made with recycled polyester Plastic bottles and textile waste are processed into plastic chips and melted into new fibers Saves water and energy and reduces greenhouse-gas emissions Main: 48% Acrylic, 48% Polyester, 4% Spandex.