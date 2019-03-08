Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kevin Murphy
Curl Enhancing Lotion
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gooseberry Shop
Kevin Murphy motion lotion 150ml comes with Free UK Delivery at Gooseberry. Choose from a massive range of hair care products at low prices.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Wella
Wella Eimi Flowing Form Anti-frizz Smoothing Balm
$17.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Wella Eimi Perfect Setting Blow Dry Lotion Hairspray
$19.47
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Leonor Greyl
Éclat Naturel - Nourishing Styling Cream
£27.40
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Kristin Ess
Working Texture Loose Styling Powder
C$12.99
from
well.ca
BUY
More from Kevin Murphy
DETAILS
Kevin Murphy
Motion Lotion
£23.00
from
Kevin Murphy Store
BUY
DETAILS
Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy Killer Curls
£49.94
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kevin Murphy
Killer Curls Cream
C$68.81
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kevin Murphy
Killer.curls By Kevin Murphy
$34.60
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted