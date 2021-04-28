Living Proof

Curl Definer

£33.00

Want to inject some added body and bounce to your curls? Doing all that and adding a side of shine for good measure, the Curl Definer is destined to become a curl care staple. Formulated by the industry-leading hair care experts at Living Proof, this transformative formula is designed to condition your hair and accentuate your already beautiful curl pattern. Inspired by stylists and industry veterans alike, only the best of the best ingredients make the cut, ergo you can be sure it’s sulphate-, silicone- and paraben-free.