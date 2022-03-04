Briogeo

Curl Charisma™ Rice Amino + Shea Hydrating Co-wash

$48.00

The MECCA view: A protein-free conditioning wash that provides a high-slip, hydrating cleanse without stripping hair of natural oils for use between traditional shampoo days. This co-wash is fortified with rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment to promote a consistent curl pattern and enhance the vibrancy of each curl. Shea butter and avocado oil provide a high-slip, hydrating cleanse for use between traditional shampoo days. Formulated with 97% naturally derived ingredients. Key ingredient: Rice Amino Acids: Help minimise frizz by sealing the hair cuticle to lock out humidity. Tomato Fruit Ferment: Reinforces the hair cuticle to ensure consistent curl formation and enhance definition. Shea Butter and Avocado Oil: Contain fatty acids that deeply nourish, soften, and define curls.