Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shea Moisture
Curl And Shine Coconut Shampoo
$11.15
$6.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
More from Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hand & Body Scrub
$11.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Shea Moisture
Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
$17.30
$13.84
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea Butter Extra-moisture Retention Shampoo
£10.99
from
Boots
BUY
Shea Moisture
Honey & Yogurt Hydrate & Repair Shampoo
£10.99
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted