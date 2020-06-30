Lady Grey

16" Gold plated curb chain that clasps onto your mask ear loops and around the neck. Utilitarian and decorative, we designed these specifically so you can hang your mask around your neck when you need to take it off, but don't want to put it away. Bonus: you can lock the clasps together to wear as a necklace! -Brass chain with 14k Gold plating -Keeps your mask clean, easily accessible, and out of your pockets, bag, desktop, etc. Great for going back to the office, the park, running errands in and out of the car and stores, etc. -Mask not included, fits most fabric and medical masks. -Made in NY by Lady Grey This is not a medical device.